How to give feedback without destroying confidence

A quick guide to this difficult, but crucial leadership skill.

by Alexandra Lichtenfeld

Giving honest feedback to a colleague without destroying confidence is a highly nuanced skill, particularly if some of the feedback could be perceived as negative.

No manager wishes to destroy the confidence of their team but there are occasions within businesses that necessitate honesty and directness.

Know your employees

“The person giving feedback must be understanding, honest, motivational, and even inspirational, whether it’s constructive criticism or positive feedback,” says Alexandra Lichtenfeld, a consultant at Client Matters and chaplain for the Hertfordshire Police Constabulary. Consider your language, keep calm and don’t stray from the purpose of the meeting. 

