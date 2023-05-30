How to give a good media interview

You always want to put your best foot forward when giving a media interview, but sometimes it can be difficult to know how, when sitting across from a journalist from a leading business publication.

Here are some top tips from the journalists at MT to help you prepare for your next big media interview:

Bring the numbers

We want to know the secrets to your business success and to do that, we need to know the numbers. That includes end of year financial results, revenue increases from certain projects or like-for-like sales. While the nature of conducting business has changed dramatically over the millennia, businesses are ultimately about making money, so don’t be afraid to talk figures with us.

Speak plainly - there’s no need for jargon

Our readers come from all different industries and sectors. If you are going to mention industry-specific acronyms or phrases, explain them. Better still, tell your story in plain English. The best stories are those that are understood.