How to give great customer service on a tight budget

I recently ordered a meal kit from a London restaurant to celebrate my brother in law’s locked-down birthday. When the day arrived, there was no sign of the kit, but the way the restaurant handled the situation is a great reminder that it is possible to deliver sterling customer service even without a big budget.

I rang the number included in the email confirmation, years of dealing with poor customer service steeling me for a difficult conversation and fully prepared to use my ‘this-is-simply-not-good-enough’ voice.

I needn’t have worried though, or even picked up the phone as I was immediately informed that I had been next on their list to contact about the mix-up with their ordering platform.