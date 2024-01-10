Glassdoor reveals the Best Places to Work in 2024

A winner returns to Glassdoor’s latest UK list.

by Éilis Cronin
Published: 12 hours ago
Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Bain & Company has been named Glassdoor’s Best Place to Work in the UK for a second year running.

The global consulting firm, whose competitors include McKinsey & Company and Boston Consulting Group (number six on the list), came out on top due to its “supportive and encouraging environment”, collaborative culture and opportunities to grow.

One reviewer said: “Excellent culture, great people and teams, interesting projects, supportive and strong benefits”. Another commented: “One of the best employers in the UK - cares a lot about its people. Opportunity to grow and learn from exceptional people who are constantly challenging themselves.”

Mastercard took second place, knocking previous second-place winner ServiceNow down to number 46 on the list. Non-profit retirement organisation Housing 21 came in third place and fourth place was given to consultancy Equal Experts.

The top ten UK Best Places to Work 2024 are:

1. Bain & Company
2. Mastercard
3. Housing 21
4. Equal Experts
5. Netcompany
6. Boston Consulting Group
7. Airbus
8. SAP
9. Mott MacDonald
10. Gartner

The 2024 list celebrates a decade of rankings based on anonymous reviews from past and current employers. The 2024 list features winning employers from across all areas of UK business. The winners are chosen based on employee experience, what’s working well, what needs improvement, as well as some advice for senior management.

Image credit: PM Images via Getty Images

