Glassdoor reveals the Best Places to Work in 2024

Bain & Company has been named Glassdoor’s Best Place to Work in the UK for a second year running.

The global consulting firm, whose competitors include McKinsey & Company and Boston Consulting Group (number six on the list), came out on top due to its “supportive and encouraging environment”, collaborative culture and opportunities to grow.

One reviewer said: “Excellent culture, great people and teams, interesting projects, supportive and strong benefits”. Another commented: “One of the best employers in the UK - cares a lot about its people. Opportunity to grow and learn from exceptional people who are constantly challenging themselves.”