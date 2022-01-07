Glassdoor reveals its Best Places to Work 2022

Glassdoor's much-anticipated best workplace rankings are announced today. So who's top of the pile and what do leaders have to do to get there?

Glassdoor’s eighth 50 Best Places to Work (2022) list is out and tech companies have dominated the top 10. The list is based on the anonymous reviews that past and current employees haven voluntarily written about a company from October 2020 - October 2021.

US cloud computing firm ServiceNow tops the list, with employees praising the company's culture, potential for opportunities and excellent training. It scored 4.6 out of five.

In second position is digital strategy agency, AND Digital. It also scored 4.6 out of five. The biotech protein research company, Abcam, comes in fifth position with a score of 4.5. Adobe, VMWare, Arm and Meta are ranked seventh to tenth respectively.