Glassdoor reveals its Best Places to Work 2022

Glassdoor's much-anticipated best workplace rankings are announced today. So who's top of the pile and what do leaders have to do to get there?

by Peter Crush
Glassdoor announces its Best Places to Work 2022

Glassdoor’s eighth 50 Best Places to Work (2022) list is out and tech companies have dominated the top 10. The list is based on the anonymous reviews that past and current employees haven voluntarily written about a company from October 2020 - October 2021. 

US cloud computing firm ServiceNow tops the list, with employees praising the company's culture, potential for opportunities and excellent training. It scored 4.6 out of five. 

In second position is digital strategy agency, AND Digital. It also scored 4.6 out of five. The biotech protein research company, Abcam, comes in fifth position with a score of 4.5. Adobe, VMWare, Arm and Meta are ranked seventh to tenth respectively.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today