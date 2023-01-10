Glassdoor reveals its Best Places to Work in 2023

The much anticipated list of best places to work has been revealed - but who made the top 10 list?

Glassdoor has named Bain & Company as the top UK employer in its 2023 50 Best Places to Work list.

The US-based global consulting firm was propelled to the top by employees calling out the company’s friendly culture, strong work-life balance and excellent learning opportunities.

In second place is American software company ServiceNow, in third place is Boston Consulting Group and coming in fourth is enterprise network Equinix.