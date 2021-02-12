How to go viral on TikTok

Little Moons' mochi balls are a social media sensation. Here's what you can learn about generating buzz, Gen-Z style.

Mochi isn’t anything new. The rice-based dough balls, often now containing ice cream, are everywhere in Japan. Yet millennia after the product’s invention, British brand Little Moons experienced a sudden sales surge this year - up 1,400% in Tesco - thanks to a TikTok craze.

Generation Z’s favourite social platform has been buzzing with users filming themselves trying the squidgy little balls; by February the hashtag #LittleMoons had around 110 million views.

Although co-founder Howard Wong attributes this social marketing success to luck, it’s actually the second time the brand reached such levels of virality, after a similar experience in Germany. So what did Little Moons do differently to stand out on TikTok?