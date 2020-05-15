How to have good ideas when you can’t go to the pub
If we’re not careful, lockdown will narrow our creative horizons.
Cast your mind back to where you were when you last had a great idea. Were you alone, for example? For some, creativity happens in the quiet moments like walking the dog or taking a shower.
For others, great ideas almost always emerge from social interaction, whether sounding out a problem with a close friend, or in a vigorous meeting-room discussion around a whiteboard.
The common thread is that the mind is able to roam freely, whether individually or as part of a group, because it’s not weighed down with process-heavy tasks or constant distraction.
