How to have good ideas when you can’t go to the pub

Cast your mind back to where you were when you last had a great idea. Were you alone, for example? For some, creativity happens in the quiet moments like walking the dog or taking a shower.

For others, great ideas almost always emerge from social interaction, whether sounding out a problem with a close friend, or in a vigorous meeting-room discussion around a whiteboard.

The common thread is that the mind is able to roam freely, whether individually or as part of a group, because it’s not weighed down with process-heavy tasks or constant distraction.