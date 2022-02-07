Is the Government doing enough to help businesses during Covid?

MT Asks: Almost two years on from Britain’s first lockdown and as offices re-open, business owners and directors say they still need more support from the Government.

There’s a whiff of optimism in the air. Offices have opened their doors once more, the London Underground is bursting at the seems with commuters and the Omicron variant feels like history.

But as leaders dust off their suits, the glimmer of hope for a bounce-back is being overshadowed by news of rising national insurance, hiking energy costs and the fear of constantly changing rules and restrictions. To make matters worse, inflation has hit its highest level in around 30 years, meaning businesses are likely to face higher interest payments, less disposable income and bigger overheads.

So, as the second year anniversary of the first lockdown looms ahead, MT asked business leaders whether the support provided by the government has sufficed?