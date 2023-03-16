Government tackling ‘economic inactivity’ with 2023 Spring Budget initiatives

The Chancellor set out his plan to improve productivity among the over-50s and women with young children.

by Éilis Cronin

The theme of this year’s 2023 Spring Budget is “growth”, building on the decisions laid out in the 2022 Autumn Budget to restore economic stability. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt outlined in his speech today that the UK is not expected to enter a recession this year and will see a 1.8% rise next year.

He also aims to halve inflation by maintaining the energy price guarantee (EPG) at £2,500 for a further three months from April 2023. The government will also spend more than £5bn maintaining the fuel duty at current levels for the next 12 months and provide £94bn to support households with higher costs across the next financial year.

Disappointing results

For businesses, the Chancellor announced the government will increase the main rate of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, affecting businesses with taxable profits over £250,000. Businesses are now able to deduct investment in new machinery and technology to lower their taxable profits. Tax breaks will be given to 12 new Investment Zones across the UK (“potential Canary Wharfs”), with £80m worth of funding over the next five years. International traders will also have their paperwork load reduced and given more time to submit customs forms.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 