The Government’s masterclass in communication confusion

“Let me be perfectly clear about our position, which has always been perfectly clear. You shouldn’t return to the workplace, unless you need to return to the workplace, which has always been guided by the science, which was always perfectly clear.

“You need to wash your hands and control the spread of the virus, but it’s also time to get back to work, get Britain moving again, and all be home in time for Christmas.

“Contradiction? No, no, no, no, there’s no contradiction. We’re being perfectly clear. We need to control the spread of the NHS and save the virus. And, we’re entering phase 4.3 of the plan we laid out when we were guided by the scientific advice last April, which as you already know was perfectly clear. Understand?”