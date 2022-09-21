Government's support for businesses is "a band aid for a bullet wound"

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme: Will Jacob Rees-Mogg's support package really help businesses?

by Orianna Rosa Royle

To stop thousands of businesses from collapsing, Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced a new support package which will see energy bills slashed in half.

The Business Secretary has confirmed that the Government will cap how much companies can be charged for energy for six months from October.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme caps bills at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas  – less than half the forecasted cost – mirroring the price cap previously announced for households. 

