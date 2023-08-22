Are great leaders born or made?

It's tempting to see strong leadership as an immutable set of traits. But the management literature shows it has as much to do with organisational context, than it does individual competence.

As many leadership scholars argue, particularly contingency theorists, leadership is not independent of context. The typology of organisational cultures by Charles Handy is helpful to locate different leadership concepts and theories within different parts of public organisations, which deal with different tasks and are characterised by different cultures.