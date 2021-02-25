The great WFH dilemma

Your imminent decision on remote working will affect your business for years to come (no pressure).

Future history books on the Covid pandemic will surely have a chapter entitled “WFH” or equivalent, but what they will say is far less clear.

The whole working from home thing - daily Zoom or Teams calls, kids and cats interrupting meetings, constantly having to tell people they’re still on mute, the banishment of the business suit - may end up being an artefact of the times, alongside mask-wearing and proper hand hygiene.

Alternatively, we may look back at the pandemic as just the beginning of a digital-first way of working where coming into the office is no longer the default.