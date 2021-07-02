Greene King CEO Nick Mackenzie on surviving the pub apocalypse

Video: The drinks trade boss on listening to employees, unexpected staff shortages and emerging stronger from the crisis than the competition.

As we've all come to know only too well, there are lockdowns and then there are lockdowns. As the pandemic has ebbed and flowed, the term was applied to various states of restriction, some far more onerous than others.

The easiest way to tell how bad it was, of course, was to look what was happening at your local. And as you cast your mind back to how often, how long and how regularly pubs have been forced shut - or shackled by social distancing restrictions - since March 2020, spare a thought for the people who run them.

Nick Mackenzie is CEO of Greene King, which employs tens of thousands of people across its managed and tenanted pub portfolio. In this video, from our Leadership Lessons Live conference, he tells Management Today editor Adam Gale about communication, survival and growing as a leader.