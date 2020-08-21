The Greta Thunberg school of self-promotion

Behind many great entrepreneurs in particular lies a keenly-honed instinct for self-promotion. Imagine what Richard Branson’s, Steve Jobs’s or dare we say Donald Trump’s careers would have looked like if no one paid attention to what they were doing.

Businesses looking to develop some buzz could do worse than learning from headline-grabbing climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who once again demonstrated her PR genius when she just met a researcher from neighbouring Norway for a conversation on the border between their two countries.

Thunberg didn’t waste any time posting the pictures of their meeting on Twitter and Instagram. In one of the photos, the two are seen greeting each other by touching their right feet together over the Morokulien border crossing – without physically entering the other’s country.