How to get a grip on stress

Once a zebra escapes the lion's jaws, it goes back to grazing peacefully. There's a lesson there.

Anyone else finding things tough going at the moment?

It’s no surprise that we may be feeling weighed down right now. Keeping the balls of home schooling, team management and business expectations in the air whilst lacking full control of our circumstances is tiring and stressful.

So is there a way to get a grip of this stress? Could understanding how we respond help us master it?