How to get a grip on stress

Once a zebra escapes the lion's jaws, it goes back to grazing peacefully. There's a lesson there.

by Caroline Boyd and Paul Turnbull

Anyone else finding things tough going at the moment?

It’s no surprise that we may be feeling weighed down right now. Keeping the balls of home schooling, team management and business expectations in the air whilst lacking full control of our circumstances is tiring and stressful.

So is there a way to get a grip of this stress? Could understanding how we respond help us master it?

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package