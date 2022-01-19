Groupthink the cause of Partygate, argues workplace psychologist

Partygate happened because the 10 Downing Street team didn’t feel comfortable standing up to its leadership, argues George Karseras, founder of Team Up.

Groupthink is a state characterised by complacency and insufficient internal critique. It’s when the desire for consensus overrides people’s common sense to question a decision or express an unpopular opinion.

In order for a team to operate effectively, there has to be accountability and all team members have to feel able to speak up to power when someone is acting in an improper way. This clearly didn’t happen at Downing Street – so who is responsible for it?

The buck stops with Boris Johnson on two fronts. Firstly, for displaying a demonstrable lack of integrity in apparently sponsoring inappropriate and hypocritical parties and, secondly, for creating a climate where his team are either not able or willing to stand up to him and his leadership team.