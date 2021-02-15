Growth tips: Everyone needs to know where they fit

One minute briefing: Railsbank head of people Claire Green’s former international rugby success has informed her approach to scaling teams.

The worlds of fintech and personnel development may seem a far cry from that of professional rugby, but for Claire Green - head of people at Railsbank - the two worlds have more in common than you might think.

Having been capped 35 times by England’s international rugby team, representing the country at the 1998 World Cup finals, Green went on to become the founding director of a recruitment firm before joining global banking platform Railsbank in 2016. Since starting in her current role in March 2019 she’s been at the helm of its expansion, taking headcount from 24 to 289 by the end of 2020.

She told Management Today how her rugby experience has shaped her approach to recruitment and retention: