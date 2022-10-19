Gtech boss: “We're 20 years old, but I feel like I'm just learning how to run a business”

In Conversation Wtih... Nick Grey, founder and CEO of Gtech, on sponsoring Brentford F.C, working for his competitor and why he “doesn’t care” about brochure claims.

Like Alan Sugar, Richard Branson and Simon Cowell, Nick Grey dropped out of school in 1985. As Grey applied for odd jobs, he didn’t know he was following an entrepreneurial right of passage. It wasn’t until he was 20 and working as a laboratory technician at Vax that his inner inventor awakened. He stayed there for 12 years, learning the tricks of the trade and climbing the ranks to senior manager before quitting to realise his dreams of inventing a cordless vacuum cleaner.

While working from his garage, Grey launched Gtech and released his first product, the cordless power sweeper. He has since sold 20 million of those sweepers, expanded into garden power tools and featured twice on the Sunday Times Rich list with £120m in the bank.

Grey, who with his wife still owns 100% of the business, tells MT what might be next for the company and why he “doesn’t care” about looking good on brochure pages.