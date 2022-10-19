GTech CEO: “How I reduced company spending from £1.7m per month to under £400,000”

Gtech’s boss took a page out of Einstein’s book when the company’s growth went “out of control”.

After finally generating profit, there’s usually one thing at the top of a founder’s mind: growth.

But while pumping money into growing a business can generate increased output and consumer demand, if you're not careful, it can also lead to poor financial discipline and overspending.

Looking back on Gtech’s growth and expansion phase, its founder and CEO Nick Grey says “the company was out of control” when turnover shot up from £4m in 2011 to £120m by 2017. Because at the same time, the home and garden cordless company’s spending went through the roof to £1.7m per month.