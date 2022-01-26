A guide to navigating corporate distress

A restructuring expert from Weil, Gotshal & Manges explains how to cope in tough times. One key tip? Don't increase wages to attract new employees, increase training budgets instead.

Corporate distress is rising in Europe. As the government and central bank stimulus begins to unwind and inflationary pressures persist, tighter conditions for business liquidity and profitability have been created, as highlighted in our inaugural Weil European Distress Index report.

The study, which aggregates data from more than 3,750 listed European corporates and financial market indicators, shows that a gap has opened between company fundamentals and market expectations.

The contribution to distress from pressures on liquidity – a measure of a company’s ability to pay off its near-term debts – has not been higher since the Global Financial Crisis.