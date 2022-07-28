Are you guilty of 'aggressive mansplaining'?

Rishi Sunak was recently accused of “aggressive mansplaining”. Here’s the best course of action for leaders who experience it, witness it or are the culprit.

After one too many interruptions, Liz Truss raised her hand up to Rishi Sunak and said: “Please let me respond.”

The former chancellor and the foreign secretary were discussing their views on tax on the BBC on Monday night when the debate got heated.

As Truss attempted to outline what tax policies would look like under her leadership, Sunak constantly cut in (no less than 25 times) and the facilitator was forced to intervene.