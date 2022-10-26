Half of bosses support employee monitoring

... But experts warn tracking remote workers’ activity can breed a culture of mistrust, and most productivity measurements would yield misleading results

by Mahalia Mayne

Management and people professionals are at odds when it comes to monitoring remote employees’ productivity, a survey has found. 

The study of 2,000 senior managers, found that more than half support monitoring employees’ habits to determine their risk of burnout. 

Conducted by the CIPD, along with modern HR platform HiBob, as part of its Technology, the workplace and people management report, the survey found that just two in five bosses think collecting information on regular home workers is unacceptable and 6% are unsure. Meanwhile, 41% of people professionals were ‘less comfortable’ with these measures.

