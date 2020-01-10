Half of business decisions made on gut feel, an end to Britain's rail woes? BlackRock's climate 'U-turn'

Rail operators in the North and South are at risk of nationalisation and other stories you may have missed this week.

by Stephen Jones
Published: 18 hours ago
Last Updated: 17 hours ago

Gut feel still dominates C-suite decision making

Nearly half, 47 per cent, of critical business decisions are made based on gut feel. 

That’s according to a survey of 612 UK, French and German C-suite and business decision makers by NASDAQ-listed Splunk in conjunction with Censuswide. Nine in ten respondents revealed that they made business critical choices in the same business day. 

Colleague recommendations, customer feedback and repeating a successful approach were also listed as important factors when it came to decision making. 

(Source: Splunk)

The end (or beginning) of Britain’s rail woes?

South Western Railway could lose its franchise after posting a £136m post-tax loss in the year ending March 2019.  

It follows a woeful end to the year from a customer service perspective as the franchise, which is owned by First Group and Hong Kong’s MTR, had to halve services during a 27-day strike after a long-running dispute with train guards. 

Last month ScotRail had its contract canned early and Northern Rail’s days could also be numbered after new Transport Secretary Grant Shapps hinted it might also be stripped of its service after years of "unacceptable" and widespread cancellations and delays. 

Shapps says that the firm only has enough finances to continue for "a number of months". A decision will be made by the end of January. 

(Source: BBC and FT)

BlackRock’s climate u-turn (of sorts)

BlackRock has joined ClimateAction 100+, a pressure group that calls on fossil fuel producers and high industrial polluters to reduce their carbon emissions. 

Despite regular calls by boss Larry Fink for businesses to take more action on climate, the investment house has previously come under fire in the past for directly opposing measures recommended by the group. 

The Guardian reports that while the firm has been mulling the move for some time, staff had become increasingly uncomfortable at criticism from activists. 

(Source: The Guardian)

