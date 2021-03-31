How to handle negativity in business

Don’t let one bad apple spoil the bunch, says one leader.

Following a year of economic and health crisis, businesses are bound to be experiencing some levels of negativity.

This isn't always a bad thing - negative feedback, constructively taken, is essential for any kind of corporate or individual self-improvement. Unfortunately, it's not always taken constructively.

A study by Michigan State University found that employees who point out problems may help the company improve but that doing so can cause those employees mental fatigue and reduced productivity as managers get defensive.