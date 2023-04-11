Handling executive pay during the cost-of-living crisis

Executive pay has always piqued interest and raised eyebrows, so it’s perhaps natural that public interest would rise further during the cost-of-living crisis. It is unwelcome attention for executives, many of whom are busy steering their companies through difficult waters.

In recent months, we have seen BP’s Bernard Looney making headlines following the doubling of his salary to £10mn, with national newspapers gleefully declaring the figure to be 170 times that of the average UK worker. Such headlines succeed only in creating an ‘us and them’ mentality and, at worst, actively discourage talented leaders from taking high-profile senior roles.

We know that scrutiny over pay does influence leaders taking, and retaining, prominent positions - especially when those roles are taxpayer funded. Take the BBC, where several hugely popular veteran broadcasters chose to leave because they were uncomfortable with public scrutiny of their salaries. One of the most memorable private sector examples came in 2018, when Jeff Fairburn of Persimmon Homes was awarded a £128m bonus; Vince Cable MP swiftly declared it ‘obscene’ and, although it was later reduced to £75m, the debacle ignited huge debate, harmed the brand and saw the resignation of the firm’s Chairman.