What happens next: COVID-19 lessons from Italian CEOs

It has been a persistent warning in Britain that we are only about three weeks behind Italy in the development of our coronavirus pandemic. When we look to the south, we can see our future, and it’s terrifying.

Over 13,000 people have died so far in Italy, which has been aggressively locked down since March 9 - a degree of economic paralysis that doesn’t bear thinking about in a country so dependent on industries like manufacturing and tourism.

Management Today has spoken to several business leaders in Italy, keen to share with their British peers what they’ve learned about running a business through this crisis. First up is Marco Alvera, CEO of €15bn natural gas infrastructure company Snam.