Happiness is...being in the office?

Not so long ago, offices were seen breeding grounds for unsavory office politics, and for housing colleagues you had to put up with rather than like (MT’s inboxes were regularly overflowing with studies showing staff were irritated by loud, smelly, food stealing colleagues). But how things have changed.

After a year and a half of working from home (read ‘working 25% longer hours’ according to recent data by NordVPN Teams), research by Firstup finds happiness is now found being back in the office.