Is it harder to manage a hybrid team?

MT Asks: Now that the dust has settled on hybrid working, we ask business leaders whether they think it is harder to manage in this new norm.

On 23 March 2020, the prime minister announced that Britain was going into a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Companies were asked to shut their offices overnight. And initial presumptions that remote working would be a 2 week experiment, went on to become a 2 year (on and off) ordeal.

In that time, the power dynamics have shifted heavily in favour of employees. Equipped with the tools to work from home and the knowledge that productivity and creativity are actually better now than before, workers aren’t racing to get back to the office any time soon.