What having IVF taught me about supporting staff undergoing fertility treatment

Fertility care should be considered a medical need not a lifestyle choice, writes founder of The IVF Network.

It took me six years of IVF treatment, including two miscarriages, to realise fertility support in the UK is broken.

After getting married at forty-two years old, like one in seven couples in the UK, my husband and I experienced trouble conceiving. My long and challenging fertility journey was heart-breaking and emotionally and physically exhausting – without any guarantees of success.

Becoming a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences in the world, and when successful, IVF is truly miraculous. I’ve now experienced this after giving birth to my son in 2020. But when it fails, it results in crushing lows and colossal disappointment.