Having a vision is not enough to drive change

The leader that made me: Some people can’t - or won’t - be convinced, as The Brokerage CEO Katerina Rüdiger found out.

We often hear that great leaders need a clear vision, an overarching, inspirational goal towards which everyone in the organisation will devote their energies.

It follows that if you have a business where people aren’t all unified around a single vision, then there must be something wrong with either the vision itself or how it is communicated.

But what if they just see the world differently? What if they don’t care for your vision, or it just doesn’t move them enough? What if they’re the problem, not you?