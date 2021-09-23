"He showed me simplicity is the key to getting things done"

The leader that made me: Culture Amp's general manager and vice-president EMEA describes how his boss at Microsoft showed him simplicity is key.

My most influential boss was Jared Spataro, now the corporate vice-president of Microsoft Office 365. At the time of working together, I was director of customer success in several markets and Jared was general manager for Office 365.

At first, I assumed that running a huge part of Microsoft’s business, which was worth billions of dollars, would require complexity. Yet Jared showed me that simplicity was the key to getting things done and having maximum business impact and productivity. The key lessons that have stuck with me and continue to influence my leadership style are around simplicity, focus and inclusivity.

Jared had one set of priorities he called “Big Rocks” that he set out. He would have one slide that captured these Big Rocks in simple language and then provide a red, amber or green status for how he perceived they were progressing.