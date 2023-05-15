Headhunting firms hinder employee recruitment, says research

Employers looking for the best-matched candidates for vacant positions should seek them out directly, rather than registering with a search firm.

Are you stuck in a rut? Fancy a move into another industry, or even function? You’re not alone. We are told that careers are no longer linear, with individuals increasingly keen to make lateral moves to garner skills and experience that will increase their market value as well as provide them with a wider, and potentially more interesting, range of routes to the top.

You might think registering with a headhunter would be the best way to facilitate this ‘horizontal mobility’, given their extensive knowledge of, and contacts within, the labour market. But you’d be wrong. Isabel Fernandez-Mateo, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the London Business School, along with colleagues from the Wharton School of Management and the Emlyon Business School, have found that rather than enhancing horizontal mobility, search firms actually constrain it.

Employers typically want individuals who can, in the jargon, ‘hit the ground running’. The authors write: “Although employers may sometimes value the fresh perspectives brought by someone with a less-related background, those advantages are often outweighed by the much steeper learning curve faced by new hires without relevant functional or industry experience.”