Help MT win a PPA Award - vote here

Management Today has been shortlisted for Cover of the Year at the PPA Awards, one of the top honours for those working in the magazine industry.



Our cover, which screamed “What’s the f**king point?”, helped expose the silent epidemic of leadership burnout. The cover line was taken from a hard-hitting personal story in our investigation, which captured our readers’ exhaustion and sparked debate. We argued it was time to end the stigma around burnout, because people’s lives depend on it.



Management Today is up against titles including the Radio Times, Harper’s Bazaar, New Scientist and sister title Campaign.



