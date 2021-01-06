How to help your team beat the January blues

January usually marks the start of a new year and with it the promise of turning over a new leaf. Except this year has started almost exactly as bleakly as 2020 ended: in the midst of a global pandemic and an economic emergency.

Instead of being welcomed back to the buzz of the office, employees will be returning to the same makeshift home desk they were situated at for most of last year. Workers will be juggling homeschooling and seasonal affective disorder, all the while worrying for the health of loved ones, job security and the impact of Brexit.

Meanwhile, the prospect of being in lockdown 3 until March (marking a full year of working through Covid-19) makes the usual Dry January/Veganuary/generally-approaching-the-New-Year-with-any-kind-of-enthusiasm-whatever seem just a bit too grim.