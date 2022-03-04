Here's what new hires really want

A new Gallup poll offers answers on how to make your employee value proposition more attractive.

After losing workers in their droves in 2021, companies are acutely aware of the current people management challenge: a shrinking talent pool and ever increasing competition.

Employers have to work harder than ever to convince candidates (and current staff members) to join their business. So Gallup's new poll will make interesting reading.

It surveyed 13,085 employees on what was most important to them when deciding to accept a new job. Meeting some of the top six desires will make your employee value proposition more attractive to prospective candidates and current employees.