High status does not mean your ideas will stick

Senior executives unsurprisingly tend to carry informal influence in organisations, as well as formal authority. As high status individuals, their ideas get more airtime, carry more weight and draw more support from the networks around them.

You might think that this relationship between formal status and informal influence would remain despite the specific set of beliefs that an individual holds, but new research suggests that’s not always the case.

Researchers from ESMT Berlin traced the status, ideology - which they classed as a set of beliefs associated with a person or group - and influence of 873 legislators in the US Congress across eight different congresses.