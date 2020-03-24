The highs and lows of being a super-achiever

Jacqueline de Rojas CBE spent her childhood trying to be invisible. Now, as president of techUK, she's one of the most powerful women in tech. She tells us how she went from survivor to thriver – and why she still sets her standards impossibly high: “Even if I got to a good place in everyone else’s eyes, it wouldn’t be enough for me,” she admits.

Crystal Eisinger has just turned 30 and already heads up marketing strategy and operations at Google. Feeling the weight of a huge workload, she’s trying to set some boundaries and is learning to ask for help: “I wake up every day and throw myself against a brick wall, expecting that brick wall to move,” she says. “Surprise, surprise, it doesn’t budge. I just bruise myself.”

They discuss the downfalls of being “hyper-vigilant”, how to have honest conversations with your boss, and why the term “mentor” needs a rebrand.