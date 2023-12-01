How to hire a CEO

The role of a CEO is too important for the decision-making power to rest with one person, says the managing director of Page Executive.

When it comes to selecting a new CEO, the power is rarely concentrated in one person’s hands but instead resides with a broad panel of decision-makers. Depending on whether the company planning for succession is private or listed, key stakeholders may be involved as well as the advisory board and senior leadership team.

The outgoing CEO is also likely to have some input on the company’s next leader – although, this is contingent on the factors influencing their departure, such as the natural end of tenure or retirement.

Succession planning is very different to filling the role of a CEO leaving on short notice. For the latter, it’s usually a case of following a good CEO with an equally good replacement and taking the company into its next phase. For the former, a good amount of emphasis is placed on how the company and the existing CEO are performing