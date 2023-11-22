Hire creative talent over technical skills, says tech CEO

Too many businesses fail to value creativity. But it could transform their operations – and supercharge their growth, argues the CEO and founder of Animus Bytes.

Nowadays, technical skills are held as the be-all-and-end-all. This is particularly salient in tech, where the average job listing will include a long, exhaustive checklist covering things like “5+ years of relevant engineering experience at tech and product-driven companies”, “proficiency with JavaScript, React, and other web technologies”, “proficiency with some backend language”, and “some experience with relational databases like Postgres/MySQL”.

In fact, these are the exact requirements from OpenAI’s job opening for a Software Engineer.

The closest you’ll get to a “creative” requirement on most job listings is an interest in the business, their product, or an innovation on the horizon. See OpenAI’s search for someone with an “interest in AI/ML”.