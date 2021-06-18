Should you hire for skills or attitude?

Ask any business leader what the most challenging aspect of growing a company is and they normally say the same thing; recruiting the right people.

Finding a balance between competence and character with the looming deadline of a project or vacancy to fill is no easy task and mistakes are often happen.

Since Ben Tyson (third from left) joined the social media agency Born Social fresh out of uni, he says that he and his colleagues have always been encouraged to ‘think like owners of the business’.