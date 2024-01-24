Hiring a CEO of a different gender from their predecessor damages firm performance

Moving to a firm where the last CEO was of the same gender will set you up with the best chances of early success.

by Jane Simms

Summary

- When a new CEO is a different gender from their predecessor, organisational performance deteriorates, not because the successor lacks ability but because of biased perceptions among the leadership team. 

- Top teams need to guard against ‘in-group out-group’ bias during the transition from one CEO to another, but should pay particular attention when the predecessor and successor are of a different sex. 

