How to hold on to top staff when promotion isn't an option

There are clear benefits to flatter, more flexible organisational structures: speed, adaptability and better alignment with cross-functional projects. However, one of the challenges managers now face is how to retain top talent when there are fewer opportunities for people to be promoted to the next ‘level’.

A global study by Deloitte in 2019 found that 76 per cent of organisations now rate internal mobility as a board level priority and yet only 6 per cent of companies rate themselves as ‘excellent’ in this area.

Organisations are beginning to re-design and re-imagine how progression works and a significant part of delivering on this ambition relies on individuals re-defining their relationship with the concept of progression. Managers will need to play a significant role in supporting people through this process both emotionally and practically.