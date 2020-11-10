Home office hacks from the C-suite

The second national lockdown and the extension of the government’s furlough scheme until March 2021 suggest that the work from home era is far from over for most office workers.

There are signs too that this could stick even after the pandemic has faded away - Management Today’s research for example has revealed that 1 in 10 companies have already reduced their office space, with 63.4 per cent giving increased remote working as a reason behind their real estate cut.

But if WFH becomes a normal part of our hybrid work patterns, then slouching over a laptop at the kitchen counter while perched on a bar stool with no back support will do no good down the line - either to your mental or your physical health.