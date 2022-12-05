An honest account: how one leader handled his mental health challenges

TW: This piece discusses serious mental health issues including suicidal thoughts.

Navigating a mental health crisis can often feel like wading through treacle, which on any normal day can be tough. But it can be especially difficult in the workplace. Despite a move towards a more open-minded, “we’re just like family!” office culture - which in itself is a red flag - there is still pressure to remain professional. But for anyone who knows the ins and outs of mental illness, trying to remain outwardly professional while falling apart inside is no easy feat.

This pressure increases tenfold when you reach the C-suite, as all eyes are on you to not only ensure the longevity and success of a business, but to emit an air of professionalism within the company.