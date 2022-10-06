An honest leader's farewell: “I am disappointed at what I have failed to do”

Last Updated: 20 Oct 2022

When leaders move on to pastures new or to do some “gardening”, their valedictory remarks tend to follow a standard template. The story they tell themselves and others is one mainly of achievements, with a few disappointments thrown in for the sake of modesty and realism.



But the asymmetry between the lists of pluses and minuses is not just quantitative. What we have achieved is put down to us (with a nod to our teams) while what we have failed to do is attributed to circumstances, or other people.



I’ve been thinking of this as I step down from my term as academic director of the Royal Institute of Philosophy. I was not a manager with a multitude of staff below me, but it was a leadership position and I have felt the pull of the familiar farewell script. At the same time, I have a nagging feeling that it is not honest enough. I have been disappointed at what I have failed to do and want to call out those failures for what they are. Why is that so hard?



It could, of course, be that I am unusually incompetent and have more failures to own up to than most. I suspect not. I could easily pull together a plausibly self-justifying summary of what I have done and many of my failings would not draw people’s attention if I didn’t point them out myself.



There are some obvious explanations for our general unwillingness to be as open about our shortcomings as we are about our strengths. We want to put our best foot forward, both for the sake of pride and getting ahead. If self-deprecation was ever an admired trait in management, it rarely pays dividends today. Ours is an age in which everyone’s LinkedIn profiles are filled with what they are proud of and thrilled about. The carefully selected stories about humility and failure are all safely drawn from the distant past.



But there is another more philosophical reason why we find it easy to explain away disappointments. Think of anything that you wish you had or had not done, or had done better. Keep thinking about it long enough and the chances are it will soon seem as though you could not have done otherwise. For one reason or another, you did as well as you could. If that was not as well as you wanted, it’s because better was not possible.



In my own case I can think, for example, of new initiatives that I didn’t get off the ground, or the too-slow development of our national network of event organisers. But it soon becomes clear to me that the organisational structure of the charity made radically new initiatives difficult to get off the ground and that a combination of the pandemic and a serious illness a year into my tenure would have been enough to set back the ambitions of anyone. Before long, the reasons why things worked out as they did pile up to such an extent that it seems impossible I could have achieved more.



I’m sure most departing managers find themselves following a similar line of reasoning. We are constrained by market conditions, boards, shareholders, the skills and enthusiasm of our teams, the support we are given, personal circumstances. The more you think about all the factors involved, the more the room for alternative outcomes shrinks, until it vanishes altogether.



This is compelling, and not just because it gets us off the hook. Most philosophers are convinced it is absolutely true that at any given moment we could not have done other than what we did. If you could wind back the clock a hundred times it would not make any difference. The choices you made would be exactly the same.



This challenges our naive view of free will, which suggests we always have the power to do other than what we did. The denial of this is counterintuitive, but I think it’s easy to make the illusion of alternative paths dissolve away. Think back to any major choice you made which in hindsight was not the best one. At the moment you made the choice, you were in a very particular context. You had reasons to believe certain things, you had a certain degree of power and authority, you had others with you or against you and so on. In order to have chosen differently, something would have had to have been different: the thoughts at the front of your mind, the information to hand, the attitudes from others, or something else. But these things weren’t different. So of course you chose what you chose.



Why then does it seem to be true that sometimes we should have known better, and so done better? You might think you should have thought more about the risks, or been more willing to take them. Or that you should have known the board would resist and so have been more prepared to take them on. Maybe you should have been more courageous, or less pig-headed. Don’t thoughts like these make perfect sense?



In one way, they do not. So you were too stubborn. That may have been a failing but at that point in your career, you had not yet learned how to take criticism in that kind of situation while still staying strong. You didn’t act optimally but you did the best you could. Similarly, if you were too timid it was because for some reason you didn’t have the capacity to be braver.



At this point in our reflections, we face a critical choice. We can and should take these perfectly true explanations for why what happened had to happen as reasons to be kind to ourselves. But we ought also to realise that accepting we did the best we could is not the same as giving ourselves top marks. The point about thinking about what we could or should have done better is not to raise the real possibility that the past could have been different. It is to throw light on our failings and limitations so we can learn from them in the future.



So if you were too timid when you made a poor choice in the past, you have to take responsibility for that so you can be less timid in the future. If you were not ready to face a hostile or suspicious board, that again has to be seen as a failing you need to acknowledge in order to be better prepared next time.



In short, the fact that in a deep sense you could not have done other than what you did does not automatically get you off the hook completely. If the reasons are all to do with circumstances, then you are indeed blameless. But if you could not have done otherwise because of your own limitations, then you have to take responsibility. Crucially, you don’t take it in order to give yourself a hard time. You take it in order to face up to your failings and try to improve. The value of taking the blame for something you did in the past is to change the way you act in the future. Gloss over past failings and you’ll just repeat them.



We should also remember that if we could not have done other than what we did when we failed, the same is true when we succeeded. We rightly take credit for our achievements because we think they reflect our talents, hard work and judgement. Indeed, the fact that we could not have done otherwise in these situations could be source of pride, since we believe that others may well not have been able to do the same.



But by the same logic we have to accept how our failures reflect our weaknesses, lack of application or poor judgement. The fact that we could not have done otherwise in these situations should be a source of humility, if we have reason to believe that others may have been able to do better. We have to be as willing to accept when we fall short by comparison by others as we are to take credit for when we perform better.



Some find the idea that we could not have done other than what we did dispiriting. Doesn’t it suggest a kind of helplessness? The philosophy of free will is too complex to answer that worry completely here. But for practical purposes, I think it can actually be a source of liberation. It makes us realise that there is no point in wallowing in either the misery of regret for our failures or the glory of our achievements. The purpose of honestly accounting for our records is to find out what that record says about us and to use that information to do better in the future.



An honest valedictory reckoning may be less immediately heart-warming than an ego-boosting one. But if it is done honestly, in the right spirit, it need have nothing to do with self-recrimination and everything to do with self-improvement.



Julian Baggini is a philosopher, the author of more than 20 books about philosophy and the former academic director of the Royal Institute of Philosophy.