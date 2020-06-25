The horror of the new normal

When my working life is over I will inevitably look back and reflect on what will be more than 40 years of blood, sweat and toil. On that day, it will not be the various projects or assignments, the glorious successes or catastrophic failures that I recall.

It will be the people, for that’s what makes each chapter of our careers memorable. The relationships we develop, the characters and personalities we encounter along the journey and those conflicts that make us stronger, all cohere to craft the rich tapestry of our working lives.

There are some who are question what the point of offices were anyway. For many people the work/life balance has been tilted favourably, as they can more effectively design work around leisure and family commitments. Moreover, there is no more sitting in rows like battery chickens at depersonalised, generic workstations or squeezing onto rush hour trains.