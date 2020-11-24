How to host a virtual work Xmas party

As Britain exits lockdown without a vaccine ready, Christmas parties as you remember them - sitting next to someone you rarely talk to, your sweaty marketing director pulling moves on the dance floor and unwittingly saying too much to HR - are unlikely to go ahead.

Some employers might see this as an opportunity to save some dosh after a financially difficult year, not to mention the annual tittle tattle on location, choice of food and activity.

But following a year of tumult and disconnect, never has coming together been more important to company culture and happiness. Plus, with various forms of restrictions in place under the tiered system, for some team members the work Christmas do will be their only celebration this year.