'How I prepared for the scariest presentation of my life'

It’s all about dressing smart and presenting with confidence, says Deepak Tailor, who appeared on Dragons’ Den.

Confidence and knowledge are the keys to success when it comes to presenting facts and figures for entrepreneurs. Add high stakes, influential business personas, and a national TV broadcast into the equation and even the most confident public speaker gets the jitters.

Deepak Tailor, who appeared on Dragons’ Den and founded the freebie giveaway site Latest Free Stuff, knows all about the pressure of giving a seamless presentation when the potential for rapid business growth is at stake.

Tailor now shares how he prepared for one of the scariest presentations of his life standing in front of the dragons back in 2016.